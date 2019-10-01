Good turnout for inaugural Éist walk, despite the rain

RATHWOOD was the venue for the inaugural Éist survivors and supporters 5km walk recently.

Despite very poor weather, there was good turnout, with around 40 people taking part. And making the walk all the more special were the beautiful, reflective surroundings of Rathwood.

Walking and Éist proved a great fit, as centre manager Claire Healy explained.

“We had people who had been through a cancer diagnosis, so for them to walk 5km was fantastic,” she said. “Exercising is so important after a cancer diagnosis and walking is such a gentle form. People are advised to exercise for 150 minutes each week. We are promoting that, too.”

Fitness instructor Paul Ward put participants through their paces with a warm-up before the walk got underway.

“He is a fantastic supporter of the Éist Centre and has been for the last few years,” added Claire.

Claire thanked Patrick Kehoe of Rathwood for his enthusiastic support of the event, and Michael Hosey provided refreshments on the day.

Participants were encouraged to bring their own water to cut down on plastic waste.

The walk was held on Saturday 21 September and it had been a busy week for Éist in the run-up to the event. The cancer support centre also organised a talk at the Talbot Hotel by Dr Conor Murphy, a research fellow from St James’s Hospital. Along with an occupational therapist and a physiotherapist, he talked about quality of life and living with and beyond cancer.

Éist will hold a coffee morning in its centre on Friday 18 October and local organisations are invited to hold their own coffee morning to support Éist on the same day.

A fundraising barbecue will also be held at Mary Keenan’s barn in Ballinacarrig on Friday 25 October.

For more information, contact Éist on 059 9139684.