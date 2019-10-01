Paint Hub salutes crafters at inaugural awards ceremony

IT’S amazing what a lick of paint can do to a stick of furniture or a gloomy corridor!

The transformative nature of putting colour onto an object was celebrated recently when The Paint Hub on O’Brien Road, Carlow hosted its inaugural paint awards.

Kate Gaynor, who owns the company, wanted to acknowledge and reward all the brilliant work that’s being done by DIYers across the country, so she organised the hub’s very first Irish Paint Awards.

People were invited to submit ‘before’ and ‘after’ photos of a piece of work they had completed and the response was amazing! The awards included six categories, including best upcycling, best interiors and best fine finish, which attracted entries from all over Ireland. In the end, 22 nominations were selected as finalists and were invited to a grand party at the company’s Carlow headquarters. Guest judge for the occasion was Joanne Condon, an expert in upcycling, who advises RTÉ programmes on the subject.

“We had a proper awards night, it was fantastic!” Kate told Around Carlow Town. Most of the winners were from around Ireland and there was only one local winner – Joanne O’Brien from Carlow town. She bagged first prize in the DIY category after she revamped playground equipment.

“Upcycling is huge now because it feeds into the whole idea of reduce, re-use and recycle. Charity shops can’t keep old mahogany furniture in stock now because people are so into recycling it!” Kate pointed out.

The Paint Hub was originally set up in 1995 by Kate’s father Pat, who’s a paint chemist and scientist. Even Kate’s mum Mary was involved in the paint industry because the couple met in Cork, where Mary was working in a paint lab.

“Paint runs in our blood!” laughed Kate.

She took over the company in 2011, when Ireland was in the throes of the recession, when “it was a challenge” but she pulled the business through with, er, flying colours.

Kate was nominated for a marketing award by Carlow Chamber of Commerce last Thursday while she’s also an ambassador in the upcoming Women in enterprise day on 17 October. Along with special guest, athlete Dervla O’Rourke, she’ll speak at an event in Lisnavagh, Rathvilly that morning.

For further information and booking, please contact Gabrielle Carroll in the Carlow Local Enterprise Office at gcarroll@carlowcoco.ie or phone 087 3483364 or 059 9129783.

Bookings directly at https://www.localenterprise.ie/Carlow/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/National-Women-s-Enterprise-Day.html