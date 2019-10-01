Rescue service wins another top award

THE award-winning fire and rescue service did it again when they scooped a first prize at this year’s World Extrication Challenge last week in La Rochelle, France.

Under the command of highly-experienced station officer John Comerford, the County Carlow Fire and Rescue Extrication Team walked away with a coveted first place in the ten-minute ‘rapid scenario’ category. In that setting, the team had to work together to make safe the scene, stabilise the crashed vehicles, gain quick access for the medic to provide life-saving treatment to the casualty, then safely extricate the casualty from the badly-damaged vehicle and hand him over to the hospital services – all in less than ten minutes!

The team also competed in three extrication events and two further trauma scenario events, scoring very highly in all of the competitions. The brave lads are no strangers to winning awards on the international stage. Since 2006, the Carlow team has won more than 20 national accolades and five world rescue challenge awards.

The team is comprised of six firefighters along with technical advisor/support from sub-officer Brendan Ryder from Bagenalstown Fire and Rescue. The members include: incident commander John Comerford, who is retiring next month after 32 years of service; medic and driver Paul Curran; medic Dermot Scully; and technicians Alan Owens, Andy Fisher and Mike Kelly.

The team would like to thank the management, staff and members of Carlow County Council and the fire and rescue service for their ongoing support over the years. They would also like to wish director of services for Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service Dan McInerney and incident commander John Comerford best wishes and long health and happiness in their retirement.