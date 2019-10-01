  • Home >
Sinn Féin call for emergency rent freeze in its alternative budget

Tuesday, October 01, 2019

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Sinn Féin has urged the Government to introduce an emergency rent freeze, cut childcare costs by €100 and cancel any potential carbon tax rises as part of its alternative budget plans.

The party put forward the proposals in a document launched on Tuesday, saying it is vital next week’s budget focusses on hard-pressed households.

Under plans published just seven days before Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe reveals his Budget 2020 announcements next week, Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said people struggling financially must be helped the most.

And, while taking account of Brexit, Mr Doherty said it is essential families are given a “break”.

Among Sinn Féin’s budget demands are:

  • an emergency freeze on rents and bringing in rent relief which would save families the equivalent of one month’s rent a year
  • reducing childcare costs by €100 a month per child
  • give each medical card holder two free GP visits
  • and to block any carbon tax budget rise due to claims it does not affect behavioural changes

