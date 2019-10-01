Toyota Ireland recall almost 12,000 cars due to airbag safety issue

Toyota is recalling nearly 12,000 cars in Ireland due to a safety issue with airbags.

Certain Avensis, Corollas, Avensis Verso and Yaris cars are affected.

They were produced between February 2001 and July 2008.

Toyota says an inflator rupture may cause metal fragments to pass through the airbag at high speed.

Toyota Ireland has said it will be contacting all affected customers directly by mail to arrange to have their vehicles checked by their local Toyota Dealer or Authorised Repairer at a time convenient to them, and at no cost to the owner.

Alternatively a customer may log-on to Toyota’s website to check if their vehicle is affected and can avail of an online booking facility with their local Toyota Dealer or Authorised Repairer.