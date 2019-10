The men told police they had travelled to the country for the Rugby World Cup.

Two Irish men have been arrested in Japan in connection with alleged heroin possession.

Local media outlet Japan Today reports the men were arrested in Tokyo after one of them fell unconscious in a karaoke bar on Friday night.

The men told police they had travelled to the country for the Rugby World Cup.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.