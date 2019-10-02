Carlow man’s ‘miracle’ cure in Lourdes recalled in book

THE extraordinary cure of Carlow man Eddie Cleary following a visit to Lourdes in 1977 is recalled in a new book called The village of Bernadette: Lourdes, stories, miracles and cures – the Irish connection written by bestselling author Colm Keane and his wife, former RTÉ newsreader Una O’Hagan.

Numerous Irish miracles and cures at Lourdes are recollected in the book, including the case of Eddie Cleary from Green Road, Carlow, who made headline news back in 1977 following his remarkable recovery.

Three years before his departure for Lourdes, Eddie’s legs had been shattered in a traffic accident. He suffered several compound fractures, leaving him in severe pain and with an inability to move about unaided. For those three years, he was either confined to a wheelchair or forced to use crutches or a walking stick. Encouraged by some friends, Eddie agreed to join a pilgrimage from Carlow to the shrine in July 1977.

His wife Susan, who worked as a nurse, remained in Carlow to mind the couple’s three children.

Led by local curate, the late Fr John Fingleton, the group departed from Dublin Airport, where Eddie was helped onto the plane. On arrival, he was helped off again.

Nothing of note happened until the last night of the pilgrimage. “I was in the wheelchair in front of the grotto,” Eddie later recalled. “I took a crutch and walked round the grotto and I sat back in the chair again. After a while, I said I would like to walk again. I felt the urge to do it. I got up and walked without using the crutch. I suddenly found I could walk very comfortably without any pain.”

Eddie walked about halfway to his hotel, but then took his friends’ advice and travelled the rest of the way in the wheelchair. “I didn’t really know what had happened,” he said, and as a result “got a bit frightened”. But he was delighted and informed Fr Fingleton about what had occurred. The next morning, he walked into the hotel dining room, where he was greeted by jubilant applause.

That day, the Carlow pilgrim returned home to a fanfare of newspaper publicity, including an article on the front page of The Nationalist.

‘Agony turns to joy as wheelchair man walks at Lourdes’, one headline proclaimed. ‘Lourdes cure man is talk of town,’ another declared.

‘Accident victim describes urge to walk,’ a further revealed.

Although he never returned to his job as a butcher, from then on he lived a normal, active life.

“Faith in God,” he said, was what brought about his recovery. Eddie died in 2016 aged 82.

Using first-hand testimony, this moving and inspirational book brings you up-close to the wonders of Lourdes. The village of Bernadette: Lourdes, stories, miracles and cures – the Irish connection is available in bookshops and costs €14.99.