Gardaí ‘concerned’ for missing teenage boy in Dublin

A teenage boy has gone missing from his home in Dublin.

Gardaí in Kevin Street are asking for help to find 16-year-old Luke Donohue who went missing from the Lourdes Road, Dublin 8 area today.

Luke is described as being five foot seven inches tall and with a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of Luke.

Officers said that anyone who has any information can contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.