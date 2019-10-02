  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Govt secures €530m to gain access to Europe’s energy grid

Govt secures €530m to gain access to Europe’s energy grid

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

The Government has secured €530m in funding to help secure access to Europe’s energy grid.

The Celtic Interconnector is an underground cable which will mean Ireland can access electricity from France.

At the moment, Ireland only has a connection with the UK.

The European Commission funding means Ireland will still have access to the EU’s internal market after Brexit.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton said there will be a number of benefits.

He said: “This project will not only make our electricity system greener, it will also ensure that our electricity system is more secure and will mean that prices will be cheaper.

“So there is a win-win on all fronts.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí ‘concerned’ for missing teenage boy in Dublin

Wednesday, 02/10/19 - 3:35pm

Johnson sets out ‘fair and reasonable compromise’ on backstop

Wednesday, 02/10/19 - 3:35pm

‘It’s not promising’: Varadkar to speak with Johnson today

Wednesday, 02/10/19 - 3:15pm