Johnson sets out ‘fair and reasonable compromise’ on backstop

By Michelle McGlynn

Boris Johnson’s letter to the EU has been released.

Boris Johnson told European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker that failure to reach a Brexit deal would be a “failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible” as he set out his plans for an agreement.

In the letter, Mr Johnson assured that the UK government wants to agree a deal.

Mr Johnson said “both sides now need to consider whether there is sufficient willingness to compromise” to reach an agreement in time.

The British Prime Minister reiterated his issues with the backstop and cited that it has been rejected by the UK parliament on three occasions.

He called the backstop “a bridge to nowhere” and said that a new way forward needed to be found.

Mr Johnson said that the UK government are proposing a new Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland that would be delivered to the EU today.

There are five elements to the proposals put forth:

1. “Our proposal is centred on our commitment to find solutions which are compatible with the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

“This framework is the fundamental basis for governance in Norther Ireland and protecting it is the highest priority for all.”

2. “It confirms our commitment to long-standing areas of UK/Ireland collaboration, including those provided for it in the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, but also others, in some cases predating the European Union: the Common Travel Area, the rights of all those living in Northern Ireland, and North/South cooperation.

“These were set out in the previous Protocol and should be maintained in the new one.”

3. “It provides for the potential creation of an all-island regulatory zone on the island of Ireland, covering all goods including agrifood.

“For as long as it exists, this zone would eliminate all regulatory checks for trade in goods between Northern Ireland and Ireland by ensuring that goods regulations in Northern Ireland are the same as those in the rest of the EU.

4. “This regulatory zone must depend on the consent of those affected by it.

“This is essential to the acceptability of arrangements under which part of the UK accepts the rules of a different political entity.

“It is fundamental to democracy. We are proposing that the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly should have the opportunity to endorse those arrangements before they enter into force, that is, during the transition period, and every four years afterwards.

“If consent is not secured, the arrangements will lapse.

“The same should apply to the Single Electricity Market, which raises the same principles.

5. “Under these arrangements Northern Ireland will be fully part of the UK customs territory, not the EU Customs Union, after the end of the transition period.

“It has always been a fundamental point for this Government that the UK will leave the EU customs union at the end of the transition period.

“We must do so whole and entire. Control of trade policy is fundamental to our future vision.”

Mr Johnson will speak with Mr Juncker later this afternoon to discuss his proposals for changing the backstop.

The proposal is “entirely compatible with maintaining an open border in Northern Ireland”, according to Mr Johnson’s letter.

He said that it is “entirely reasonable” to manage the border in a different way as goods traded across the border makes up a little over 1%of UK-EU total trade in goods.

The proposal says that all customs processes need to comply with the UK and EU customs regimes and should take place on a “decentralised basis, with paperwork conducted electronically as goods move between the two countries, and with the very small number of physical checks needed conducted at traders’ premises or other points on the supply chain”.

The letter says that “specific, workable improvements and simplifications to existing customs rules between now and the end of the transition period”.

Mr Johnson stated that there must be a “firm commitment (by both parties) never to conduct checks at the border in future”.

A New Deal for Northern Ireland is proposed in order to support the transition.

The New Deal would offer “appropriate commitments to help boost economic growth and Northern Ireland’s competitiveness, and to support infrastructure projects, particularly with cross-border focus”.

Taken together, these proposals respect the decision taken by the people of the UK to leave the EU, while dealing pragmatically with that decision’s consequences in Northern Ireland and Ireland.

The DUP welcomed the proposals as ensuring Northern Ireland leaves the EU customs union and upholding the Good Friday Agreement.

A statement said: “The DUP has always indicated that the United Kingdom must leave the EU as one nation and in so doing that no barriers to trade are erected within the UK.

“This offer provides a basis for the EU to continue in a serious and sustained engagement with the UK Government without risk to the internal market of the United Kingdom.

“It will require changes to the draft withdrawal treaty and we welcome the fact that all sides now recognise that requirement in order to secure agreement.

“These proposals would ensure that Northern Ireland would be out of the EU Customs Union and the Single Market as with the rest of the United Kingdom.

These proposals, which are entirely consistent with the spirit and principles of the Belfast Agreement, demonstrate commitment to working with our neighbours in the Republic of Ireland in a spirit of mutual co-operation whilst respecting the integrity of Northern Ireland’s economic and constitutional position within the United Kingdom.

The DUP said further work was needed but urged all parties to approach discussions with a “positive mindset within a spirit” of wanting a new deal.

The statement said: “They ensure democratic consent to the specific alignment proposals both before they enter into force and thereafter on an ongoing basis and they respect the democratic decision of the UK, of which Northern Ireland is a part.

“Further work remains to be completed between the UK and the European Union but we would encourage all concerned to approach these discussions in a positive mindset within a spirit of wanting to secure a negotiated withdrawal agreement that can allow everyone to focus on future relationships.

“For our part that is the manner in which we will approach these issues over the coming period.”

– Additional reporting by Press Association