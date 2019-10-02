Protest to demand government action on housing

Representatives from over 50 groups will gather outside Leinster House in Dublin later today demanding government action on housing.

It’s being organised by Raise the Roof, and comes a year after the passing of a Dáil motion on the issue.

The motion declared the housing crisis a national emergency and was supported by all opposition parties.

However, Raise the Roof spokesperson Macdara Doyle says in the past 12 months, not one of the measures proposed has been implemented by the Government.

“It outlined measures that could be used to tackle evictions into homelessness, to create greater rental security and it called for the doubling of investment in public housing. It also called for the creation of a legal right to housing,” he said.

“We’ve seen in recent weeks that the government was happy to call a climate emergency, we believe this housing emergency has been going on in this country for far longer.”