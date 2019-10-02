Top student Eoghan wins college bursary worth €20k

EOGHAN Cleary, a student from Tullow Community School, has just scooped a scholarship worth an impressive €20,000 to help with his education at third level.

He was awarded a Naughton Foundation scholarship at a ceremony in Trinity Business School after he impressed the foundation’s judging panel. Eoghan, who’s a great all-round student, has a particular flair for maths and engineering, so he is now studying civil engineering at the National University Ireland, Galway.

“Eoghan was a great student and was head boy here last year. We’re absolutely delighted for him; it’s a brilliant achievement for him, his family and his teachers,” Tullow CS principal Paul Thornton told The Nationalist.

Tullow Community School was also presented with a prize of €1,000 towards its science facilities.

Eoghan’s teachers Keith Kenna, Emer Kenny and Maireád Gray helped him to apply for the Naughton Foundation scholarship. Eoghan was presented with the award by founding patrons of the Naughton Foundation, Dr Martin Naughton and his wife Carmel, who were joined by finance minister Paschal Donohue. Eoghan’s parents Ann and Michael, who are from Ouragh, Tullow, accompanied him to the ceremony.

He was one of just 36 exceptional students who were awarded third-level scholarships towards their studies in the area of engineering, science and technology.

More than 200 schools have benefited from this prize to date, with some receiving it on more than one occasion. Last year’s winner was Clíodhna Ní Shé from Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach.