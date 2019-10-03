  • Home >
Four teenagers arrested in connection with Wexford sexual assault investigation

Thursday, October 03, 2019

Gardaí investigating a serious sexual assault in Wexford have arrested four teenagers on suspicion of rape.

The four male teenagers (one adult and three juveniles) were arrested today.

The serious sexual assault was reported to have occurred on July 28 at around 12.15am in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour in Gorey, Co Wexford.

All four teenagers are being detained in garda stations in the South East.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have been in the Burrow area, Courtown Harbour between 10pm on Saturday/Sunday 28 July, 2019, who has not already been in contact, to contact Gardaí in Gorey on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

