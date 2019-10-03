Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teen

Thursday, October 03, 2019

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a Cork teenager.

16-year-old Leo Boyers-Hipwell is missing from his home in Ballycrenane, Ballymacoda in Cork since September 25.

Leo is described as being 5’9” in height and of very slim build, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a tatoo of chinese writing on his right or left wrist.

It is not known what Leo was wearing when he left home.

Gardaí and Leo’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 – 4621550 or The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

