NI abortion laws breach UK human rights commitments, rules Belfast High Court

By Press Association

Sarah Ewart at Belfast’s High court earlier this year. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Northern Ireland’s strict abortion law breaches the UK’s human rights commitments, the High Court in Belfast has ruled.

Sarah Ewart, 29, was refused a termination in 2013.

Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan said Ms Ewart, who took the case, was a victim.

“Her personal testimony is compelling,” she said.

The judge followed the ruling of the Supreme Court that abortion law in Northern Ireland was incompatible with Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

“The decision on the substantive capabilities issue was intended to have persuasive effect,” she added.

Justice Keegan said Ms Ewart had legal standing to challenge the law.

The judge will hear further submissions before deciding what action to take.

She said Ms Ewart had been affected by the current law.

“She has had to modify her behaviour in that she could not have medical treatment in Northern Ireland due to the risk of criminal prosecution.

“She may be actively affected in the future.

“In my view her personal testimony is not disputed.”