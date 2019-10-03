Storm watch: Pictures from around the country as Storm Lorenzo passes through Ireland

Storm Lorenzo is to bring winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour in some areas.

Pic via Irish Coast Guard.

A swimmer entering the sea at Blackrock in Salthill as Storm Lorenzo sweeps in. Pic: Ray Ryan

Gardaí patrol the area in Salthill as Storm Lorenzo sweeps in. Pic: Ray Ryan

Swimmers entering the sea at Blackrock in Salthill as Storm Lorenzo sweeps in. Pic: Ray Ryan

High seas and winds this afternoon on Dún Laoghaire Pier. Pic: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

A man walks along the seafront in Clontarf, Dublin, this afternoon. Pic: Colin Keegan

Orange and yellow weather warnings are in place across the country, while there is a a status orange wind warning coming into effect for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

Meanwhile Wexford, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford will come under a yellow wind warning. Both warnings are in place until 6am tomorrow morning.

Damage to property is expected as winds reach up to 130 kilometres per hour.

High seas along the West Cork coastline as Storm Lorenzo approaches. Pic: Denis Minihane.

Storm defence preparations have been ongoing across the country today.

Dublin City Council workers prepare sandbags in Clontarf. Pic: Colin Keegan

Flooding can be expected across Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal as a status yellow rain warning is in effect until 6am tomorrow morning.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy says people in these counties should take particular care.

“Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo and Clare are still under orange, and that warning has been extended in time.

“A status orange is a serious condition: it may pose a threat to life and safety.

Windsufers at Silverstrand, Galway, during the strong winds from Storm Lorenzo. Pic: Ray Ryan

“All of the country will experience this storm, but the effects will be different in different parts of the country.

High seas and winds this afternoon on Dún Laoghaire Pier. Pic: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

“Our primary concern since Tuesday, and it remains our primary concern, is the west and north-west coasts”.

