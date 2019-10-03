  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Two insurance companies reported less than 5% of fraudulent injury claims last year

Two insurance companies reported less than 5% of fraudulent injury claims last year

Thursday, October 03, 2019

Two of the biggest insurance companies in the country are reporting less than 5% of fraudulent personal injury claims to Gardaí.

AIG referred just 2% of suspected fake claims to police last year while Zurich reported 4%.

Aviva – which reported 20% of cases – is also facing questions from an Oireachtas committee about the rising cost of insurance.

Its head of claims, John Farrell, says there needs to be more of a crackdown on the “compo culture”.

“Our customer rear-ended a third-party, the cost of the damage was €80. There were no personal injuries reported at the time of the accident,” said Mr Farrell.

“Some time after the accident – which is not unusual – we were presented with two personal injury claims.

“The first personal injury claim that went through the court was awarded €105,000.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

HSE: The younger children start to drink, the more likely they will take drugs

Thursday, 03/10/19 - 3:20pm

Varadkar: We don’t want to go back to customs posts

Thursday, 03/10/19 - 2:55pm

Coveney: ‘If that is the final proposal then there will be no deal’

Thursday, 03/10/19 - 1:25pm