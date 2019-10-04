Excitement at fever pitch as radio show goes live from local school

JUMPING out of bed super-early and getting to school hours before the bell had even rung was absolutely no problem to the boys from Bishop Foley NS last Friday morning! In fact, the early birds woke up the entire nation when they featured live on the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show on Today FM.

Teachers and pupils alike were thrilled to welcome Ian and the crew to their school last Friday morning for the live broadcast. The visit was part of the prize for winning the Keelings Berry Breakfast Time campaign with Today FM, which also netted the Carlow town school a terrific prize of €10,000.

Principal John Kelly opened up the school up at the eye-watering time of 4.45am, as crews from Today FM’s technical and sound support set to work, turning a humble classroom into a high-tech studio.

It was all hands on deck for the Bishop Foley staff, with tasty breakfast rolls and delicious pastries for everyone, with the show going live from 7am. The whole school played their part in making it a truly memorable day.

From 7.30am, the stars of the show arrived, Ms Curry and Mr Doran’s fifth classes, all buzzing with excitement and thrilled to be participating. An absolutely electric atmosphere filled the school, with teacher Ms Donovan even managing to win herself a fantastic weekend break by correctly identifying a song.

The big highlight of the morning came when fifth-class pupil John Corcoran was presented with the Keelings Berry Breakfast Time campaign prize of €10,000 for the school, amid terrific cheers from all of the boys.

John’s entry was picked out of hundreds received by Keelings and Today FM. In it, he explained how Bishop Foley’s school secretary Vera has the very important and busy job of mending the boys’ cuts and scratches, all from running across the hard tarmac. The boys urgently need an astroturf pitch not only to save knees and elbows but also Vera’s time!

John was joined by fellow fifth-class pupil Joseph Custerson and school principal John Kelly for a live on-air chat with Ian Dempsey, accompanied by lots of supportive cheers from all their classmates.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be the winners of the €10,000 prize. What a wonderful and unexpected bonus for all of us here in Bishop Foley National School,” said fifth-class teacher Mr Doran.

“We hope to put the money to good use for the benefit of the boys in our school. We are extremely grateful to Keelings and to Today FM for their sponsorship and coverage of this competition,” he added.