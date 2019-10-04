  • Home >
Gardaí renew appeal for information on Kildare murder from a decade ago

Friday, October 04, 2019

Gardaí investigating the murder of 81-year-old Michael Crowe 10 years ago today are appealing for help from the public.

Michael died at his home in Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co. Kildare on October 4, 2009.

At around 6am a loud bang was heard and a fire broke out in the Crowe family home.

Two other members of Michael’s family, who were in the house at the time, managed to escape but Michael was unable to do so. He died of injuries sustained.

The Gardaí said: “We are appealing to any witnesses or any person who has any information about the murder of Michael Crowe to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

