Gardaí urge Junior Cert students to be cautious with results celebrations

Gardaí have urged students and their parents to be mindful about the dangers of drinking and taking drugs as nearly 65,000 students receive their Junior Certificate results today.

Gardaí said that while many teens will be in high spirits as they head out to celebrate with friends this evening, it is their hope that each one has a safe and enjoyable night.

Students are being asked to take the following precautions to ensure this:

[item]Have a plan for the evening. Are you getting home? Are you taking a taxi, getting a lift, or staying with a friend?[/item]

[item]Be mindful of your property. Keep your phone, wallet or purse on you at all times.[/item]

[item]If you find yourself in a scenario and sense there could be trouble, walk away. Call the Gardaí immediately if you feel the situation is getting out of hand.[/item]

[item]Think of the consequences for both yourself and others if you were to hit someone[/item]

Additional Gardaí will be patrolling from early this evening, operation in a uniform and also pain clothes capacity.

Gardaí added that they will be adopting a zero tolerance approach to anyone found behaving in an anti-social manner.