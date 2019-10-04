More Tidy Towns success for Clonegal

CO Carlow’s towns and villages ranked among the best in the country yesterday at the announcement in The Helix, Dublin of the National SuperValu Tidy Towns Awards 2019.

Clonegal once again emerged tops in the county, securing an impressive 342 marks, just four behind overall winner Glaslough, Co Monaghan. This terrific score resulted in Clonegal being awarded a gold medal and a prize of €1,000 as county winners.

Equally impressive with 338 marks was Leighlinbridge, earning the village a gold medal in category C, a highly commended accolade within the county honours, and €800.

Carlow town, on 322 marks, was awarded a sliver medal, while Ballon village on a terrific 329 marks, was also commended and awarded €500.

Good news, too, for Myshall with its 317 marks, up almost 4% on the previous year and earning the village an endeavour award as well as €500.

Queen of the Universe NS, Bagenalstown can also take a well-earned bow, having won the SuperValu School Award for the southeast and a welcome €1,000.

RESULTS

Category A: Clonmore, 327; St Mullins, 319; Rathanna, 316; Ballymurphy, 299; Tinryland, 289; Kildavin, 278

Category B: Clonegal, 342; Ballon, 329; Myshall, 317; Ardattin, 310; Rathvilly, 309; Fenagh, 295; Ballinabranna, 288; Hacketstown, 260; Old Leighlin, 252

Category C: Leighlinbridge, 338; and Borris, 300

Category D: Bagenalstown, 317

Category G: Carlow, 322