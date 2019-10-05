Ten new houses officially opened in Bagenalstown

TEN new homes were officially opened in Bagenalstown last Monday. They were built by the Carlow Voluntary Housing Association, otherwise known as Tinteán.

Minister of state John Paul Phelan officially cut the ribbon at Presentation Place, Barrett Street.

The houses were the result of a partnership between Tinteán, the local council and the government.

“We are delighted to provide these ten new homes in Bagenalstown and we wish the new tenants many, many years of happiness in their new homes,” said Tinteán chairperson Eileen Brophy.

The three-bedroomed houses on Barrett Street are the first residential homes built by Tinteán in Bagenalstown and are an addition to the houses they’ve provided in Carlow town, Tullow and other rural locations throughout the county. Costing €1.4 million to build, the houses are located near the town centre and were warmly welcomed by members of the local municipal district. They decided to call the new development ‘Presentation Place’ in recognition of that religious order’s contribution to education in the area.

Tinteán would like to thank Carlow County Council, the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government and the Housing Finance Agency.