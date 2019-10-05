Ten new houses officially opened in Bagenalstown

Thursday, October 03, 2019

TEN new homes were officially opened in Bagenalstown last Monday. They were built by the Carlow Voluntary Housing Association, otherwise known as Tinteán.

Minister of state John Paul Phelan officially cut the ribbon at Presentation Place, Barrett Street.

The houses were the result of a partnership between Tinteán, the local council and the government.

Minister of state for local government and electoral reformJohn Paul Phelan gets a warm welcome from Eileen Brophy, chair of Tinteán Carlow Voluntary Housing Association during the official opening of the Tinteán development at Presentation Place, Bagenalstown
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

“We are delighted to provide these ten new homes in Bagenalstown and we wish the new tenants many, many years of happiness in their new homes,” said Tinteán chairperson Eileen Brophy.

The three-bedroomed houses on Barrett Street are the first residential homes built by Tinteán in Bagenalstown and are an addition to the houses they’ve provided in Carlow town, Tullow and other rural locations throughout the county. Costing €1.4 million to build, the houses are located near the town centre and were warmly welcomed by members of the local municipal district. They decided to call the new development ‘Presentation Place’ in recognition of that religious order’s contribution to education in the area.

Tinteán would like to thank Carlow County Council, the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government and the Housing Finance Agency.

Comments are closed.

By Elizabeth Lee
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Clonegal-based artist Mark O’Neill exhibits his latest work at Gallery Zozimus in Dublin

Friday, 04/10/19 - 2:54pm

More Tidy Towns success for Clonegal

Friday, 04/10/19 - 12:52pm

Excitement at fever pitch as radio show goes live from local school

Friday, 04/10/19 - 10:51am