Council and chamber team up for special seminar on Brexit

CARLOW County Council and County Carlow Chamber have teamed up to present a special seminar on Brexit. Local companies are invited to attend the ‘Brexit preparedness and business support event’, which will be held from 11.30am to 2.30pm in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel on Wednesday 16 October.

Hosted by former Newstalk presenter Jonathan Healy, this event will focus on identifying exposure to Brexit, winning international sales and other strategies to address Brexit challenges and opportunities. It will include exhibitors from key support agencies as well as a panel event over an informal lunch.

“We need to work together to support each other in the challenges that may arise from Brexit, but also the opportunities it presents,” said council chief executive Kathleen Holohan.

“We have worked with County Carlow Chamber to design this event, which brings together over 15 support agencies and expert panels to present this to the business community in a digestible format,” she added.

Speaking about the benefits of the event, Brian O’Farrell, chief executive of County Carlow Chamber, said that companies are sometimes challenged to understand the wide range of supports and services available and then to take the time to avail of these supports. “This event has been designed so that companies can get the maximum output from their attendance and we would encourage the business community to attend,” added Mr O’Farrell.

Kieran Comerford, head of enterprise at the Local Enterprise Office, remarked that “amid all the noise about Brexit and speculation about its potential economic impacts, many small businesses are finding it difficult to know exactly what they should be doing to prepare for it. While the immediate response may be to batten down the hatches and wait for it all to blow over, it is vital that Carlow businesses are proactive in their preparations,” he said.

“As hubs of expert advice, information and practical supports, the dedicated Local Enterprise Office Carlow team can help businesses manage their Brexit response and we urge all businesses across sector and size to contact the Local Enterprise Office to start their Brexit preparedness journey.”

Brexit assistance for businesses includes scorecards and checklists to help with planning, Brexit advisory clinics, growth mentoring, sales development programmes and management development training.

For more information, check out the Local Enterprise Office online or call 059 9129783.