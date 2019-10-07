Extinction Rebellion to begin a week of disruption to highlight climate emergency

Extinction Rebellion activists have said they are ready to be arrested to make their point about the environment.

The activists say they are also peaceful, and they simply want a better world for everyone.

The group is organising a series of demonstrations across Dublin today as part of a global movement calling on the Government to take radical action on climate change.

At 1pm, activists plan to march from the Gates of Dáil Eireann to deliver letters with their demands to four different Government Departments.

More than 150 Irish academics from a wide range of academic disciplines in TCD, UCD, DCU, UCC, NUIG, MU, TUD, QUB and GMIT, have signed the Open Letter in support of Extinction Rebellion’s week of non-violent direct action.

They are demanding that the Government immediately stops the Shannon LNG Terminal, saying: ‘The Government must act in accordance with the scientific evidence and immediately stop the U.S. Fracked Gas Terminal in Shannon plus any other new fossil fuel projects in development.

“The next 18 months are critical for putting in place the policies that will move this forward rapidly. Climate change is already here, but the progress we make during the next decade will determine whether we avoid the most devastating future impacts.”

The protestors plan to set up a camp in Dublin city where they will hold a series of talks, workshops and entertainment.

Spokesperson Dr Ciaran O’Carroll says they are sorry for the disruption, but the Government is to blame.

Dr O’Carroll said: “We absolutely understand the concerns but we feel that this disruption is necessary because of the Government’s failure to act on the climate emergency.

“Many many people, including small businesses in Dublin and around Ireland will be impacted by the climate emergency as flooding becomes more prevalent which is going to be huge disruption, so we are hoping that a small bit of disruption now leads to less disruption in the future.”

Dr O’Carroll would not be drawn on where their protests will be, but he said there is an open invitation for others to join them.

He said: “We don’t actually operate a membership model, it’s just anyone who agrees with our principles and values is free to join in with us and so this week we are hoping that many people see the way that we act.

“We are peaceful, we are trying to bring about a better world a safer world for everyone, especially our children, and want to join in with that.”