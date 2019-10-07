Investigation probes alleged Garda corruption in the south of the country

  • Home >
Monday, October 07, 2019

A number of gardaí and GAA players in the south of the country have been questioned in an investigation into Garda corruption.

The criminal investigation is examining suspected road traffic offences which were not prosecuted.

Phones and computer records have reportedly been seized, and the main investigation focuses on alleged corruption and collusion.

John Lee, Political Editor with the Mail on Sunday, said it centres on the non-prosecution of fines:

He said: “Players are being questioned and administrators are being questioned and there has been a phone taken.

“The allegation is that someone has been involved in what is seen as a low-level traffic incident and gardaí would be gotten to in some fashion, and convinced not to pursue those offences, not to bring them to a conviction.”

