‘Leave wildlife alone’ – DSPCA advises against deer selfies

The DSPCA is warning people not to attempt to take selfies with deer in places such as the Phoenix Park.

According to the Irish Times, the organisation said people should “leave wildlife alone” as the mating season begins.

As the rutting season begins, stags can often be seen battling each other with their full set of antlers over the herds of females.

Gillian Bird from the DSPCA said people risk getting injured as “some people attempt to see who can get closest to the deer” when taking selfies.

However, she said “we’re more worried about the deer”, particularly when they are being fed by people attempting to get close for a selfie.

She said deer get used to humans, associating them with food, adding that the food they are being given, typically carrots and apples, can get caught in the animals’ throats.

People have also fed deer white bread and sweets, which Ms Bird said was bad for the creatures while, she said, they will also try to take plastic bags from people. Sometimes these bags contain dog poo and Ms Bird added that horses have previously died of eating dog poo.