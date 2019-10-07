Ministers agree new rules to allow working parents more time with their children

Working parents will soon be able to spend an extra two weeks at home with their baby or newly adopted child.

That is under new rules coming into effect from November 1, and could benefit up to 60,000 new parents.

The Government said it is committed to supporting working parents and promoting a greater work-life balance, and the new Parents Leave and Benefit Bill, will provide for two weeks leave and benefit for each parent in first year of child’s life from November 1 this year.

The Bill was published over the weekend by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty and Minister of State with responsibility for Equality, David Stanton.

Benefit will be paid at the same rate as Maternity and Paternity benefits and support is available to employees and the self-employed.

Minister Flanagan said he hopes all new parents will avail of the scheme to help give them more opportunities to spend time with their children.