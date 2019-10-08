  • Home >
  • National News >
  • #Budget2020: Bruton denies ‘cash-grab’ claims over carbon tax increase

#Budget2020: Bruton denies ‘cash-grab’ claims over carbon tax increase

Tuesday, October 08, 2019

The Environment Minister is dismissing claims the increase in carbon tax is a “cash-grab”.

From midnight, the change will add around 2c to a litre of petrol or diesel, or about €36 per year in fuel costs for the average motorist.

The AA says the increase will do little to reduce the country’s over-reliance on the private car, claiming it’s a cash-grab that will push up the cost of living.

Minister Richard Bruton says that’s not the case:

“The reality is that it’s not a cash-grab. Every cent that we raise is going to be ploughed back into changes that will help people decarbonise their lives.

“Okay, someone might not be able to switch from diesel this year because they have a relatively new car but they can look at their home and drawdown grants under the schemes that allow them improve their fabric or heating system.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Four gardaí assaulted while carrying out arrest in Waterford

Tuesday, 08/10/19 - 6:00pm

Gardaí in Dundrum appeal for help in locating missing 16-year-old

Tuesday, 08/10/19 - 4:40pm

One of three EuroMillions Plus winners ‘thought we were sharing the €500,000 prize’

Tuesday, 08/10/19 - 4:30pm