Burglaries fall as Gardaí launch Operation Thor for fifth consecutive year

The number of burglaries during the winter months has fallen by 50% in the last four years, according to the Garda Analysis Services.

Gardaí said it comes as a result of the Winter Phase of Operation Thor, which has just been launched for its fifth year.

Statistics show home burglaries at a national level fell from 12,057 in the winter of 2014/15 to 5,997 last winter.

Gardaí said this is a direct result of its implementation of the Winter Phase of Operation Thor.

The campaign targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through coordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity.

Gardaí said homes that look unoccupied are more vulnerable to being robbed, while most likely entry point for a burglar is a door

One in five burglars get into a home through an unsecured door or window, with the majority looking for cash and jewellery.

Gardaí said they will focus their attention over the coming months on crime investigations and prevention, supporting victims, and creating awareness of the issue.