Gardaí seek information on boy who went missing on Sunday

Tuesday, October 08, 2019

A 15-year-old boy has gone from his home in Co. Wicklow.

Gardaí in Rathdrum are asking for help to find Bradley Suthcliffe who was last seen on Sunday.

Bradley was last seen heading towards Topperstown from Glendalough.

He is described as being five foot seven inches tall with a slight build and short black hair.

Anyone who has seen Bradley or can help in locating him is asked by Gardaí to contact Rathdrum Garda Station on 0404 46206, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

