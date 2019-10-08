Mayo Councillor claims insurance firms not covering homes next to a stream

Some householders in Co. Mayo are being denied home insurance because they live by a stream, according to a local councillor.

Swinford Councillor Michael Smyth said insurance companies are using Government flood-risk assessment maps to decide whether or not to offer someone cover.

However, Insurance Industry Ireland has denied that the industry uses C-FRAM data and said decisions are based on previous claims and other available data.

Councillor Smyth wants insurance companies to come out to areas to personally assess them.

Cllr Smyth said: “It’s too easy to just look at a map and say ‘sorry, we’re not giving you cover’.

“There’s a bigger issue in play here as well around local authorities granting planning permission so close to flood risks.”