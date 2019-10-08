Survey finds 40% of commuters would take pay cut to live closer to work

More than 40% of commuters would take a pay cut to work closer to home, according to an online survey carried out by two county councils..

Kildare and Meath county councils found that the average journey time for some commuter belt counties is around 70 minutes.

Nearly nine out of 10 commuters living in both counties would be very interested in working closer to home, with four out of 10 even willing to take a salary reduction to make it happen.

It takes 43% of those surveyed between an hour and an hour-and-a-half to get to work, while 12% take up to two hours.

Men tend to leave earlier than women to commute to work, with 16% heading off before 6am compared to just 8% of women.

Up to 64% of respondents living in Meath were unhappy with the cost of their commute, compared to 56% of Kildare residents.