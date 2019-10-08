Truckers give helpful hints on road safety

Monday, October 07, 2019

BALLINABRANNA NS recently held a road safety talk to mark the European-wide ‘Day without a road death’ initiative.

Alan Ryan and his colleagues Brian and Mark from Clogrennane Lime visited the school to give a lorry safety demonstration to each of the classes.

The school is positioned close to three quarries and road safety is a huge priority, explained school principal Sandra Corrigan.

Alan Ryan of Clogrennane Lime talks about blind spots on lorries

During the visit, the children were shown the exact location of a lorry driver’s blind spots, they saw how important it is to be aware of lorries and how to keep a safe distance from them when they are cycling or walking on the roads.

Brian, Alan and Mark passed on lots of interesting facts and a particular highlight was when the pupils sat inside the lorry driver’s cab!

A raffle was held on the day. Thanking Clogrennan Lime, Ms Corrigan said: “There were excellent, it was really well organised and they were so good to take the whole day for it.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Council and chamber team up for special seminar on Brexit

Sunday, 06/10/19 - 3:12pm

Culture night showcased the best of local performers

Sunday, 06/10/19 - 1:11pm

Carlow has the cheapest crèche fees in Ireland

Sunday, 06/10/19 - 11:09am