Excited teens finally get their junior cert results

THERE was an almost palpable air of excitement in the secondary schools on Friday, when hundreds of students finally received their junior cert results. The results are usually released in mid-September, but this year they were pushed back until 4 October because of the high volume of leaving cert exam papers that were returned for re-checks.

It was well worth the wait for many of the teenagers, with schools around the county very happy with the results.

“We were really happy with the results in our school,” Ray Murray, principal of Presentation College, Carlow, told The Nationalist adding that the high achievers in both leaving and junior cert exams will be honoured at a special celebration later in the month.

Principal of Borris Vocational School Olivia Kennedy similarly said that her students were happy with how they did in their first state exams.

St Leo’s College, as the largest secondary school in the county, had 170 students who sat their junior cert. Several students there got “outstanding results”, achieving straight As or grade equivalents, according to principal Clare Ryan. “We’re very pleased with the girls,” she said.

While A grades were the maximum a student could get up to now, new grading descriptions for some subjects include ‘distinctions’ and ‘higher merits’ at the top end of the scale.

And although the students got the results of their actual exams on Friday, later on in the year they’ll receive their Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement certificates. This takes into consideration not only their academic achievements but also their contribution in class and extra-curricular successes in areas such as sport, music or from a social aspect.

“It’s a holistic assessment, like a profile of the student. It will give you a better sense of the child,” Ms Ryan concluded.