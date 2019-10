Gardaí in Louth are investigating reports of shots being fired there this morning.

Officers said that the shots were reportedly fired in the Arthurstown area of Ardee.

Gardaí are trying to find a 2011 WW-registered silver Toyota Avensis.

They have advised the public not to approach the vehicle but to report any sightings or information to Gardaí by calling the emergency lines on 999 or 112, Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.