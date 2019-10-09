  • Home >
  • National News >
  • ‘It has to be part of the picture’ – Taoiseach refuses to drop carbon tax rise in Budget

‘It has to be part of the picture’ – Taoiseach refuses to drop carbon tax rise in Budget

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Government will not drop the carbon tax increase announced in Budget 2020.

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald has called for the rise to be reversed, saying the increase will not change people’s behaviour but instead just make them poorer.

Budget 2020 saw the carbon tax raised by €6 per tonne, which has resulted in increases in petrol, diesel and home heating.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil that the facts show that raising the tax will help to combat climate change.

Mr Varadkar said: “If you don’t believe me, that’s fine, but listen to the 27 Nobel Prize winners who have spoken on this, listen to all of the people who really care about our climate and improving our environment.

“What they all say is the same thing. They say that carbon tax on its own won’t stop climate change, but we won’t stop climate change without it. It has to be part of the picture.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Shop in south Dublin celebrates selling €500k EuroMillions Plus ticket

Wednesday, 09/10/19 - 1:00pm

Garda Commissioner: Doubling penalty points at high-risk times ‘worth considering’

Wednesday, 09/10/19 - 12:10pm

Facebook blocks ad for book about Glenstal Abbey monks over nude illustrations

Wednesday, 09/10/19 - 12:00pm