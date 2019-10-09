The Lotto results are in…

There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot, worth more than €3.6m.

The numbers drawn were 9, 10, 21, 27, 31, 35 and the bonus was 20.

14 players matched five numbers to win €1,710.

There was also no winner in the two Plus draws.

The numbers in drawn for Lotto Plus 1 were 5, 25, 29, 31, 40 and 41. The bonus was 23.

The numbers in drawn for Lotto Plus 2 were 12, 17, 20, 24, 42, 43 and the bonus was 33.

Last night, an Irish EuroMillions player scooped €500,000 in the Plus draw.

The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

A UK player won the €190m jackpot.