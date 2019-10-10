Gardaí ask public not to put themselves at risk in search for missing fisherman

Kodie Healy

As a multi-agency search operation continues in Dunmanus Bay, Schull, Co Cork, members of the public are being asked not to risk their own safety.

Members of An Garda Síochána, the Coast Guard, Irish Naval Service, Civil Defence and the Royal National Lifeboat Institutions are continuing to carry out searches in the Dunmanus Bay area this evening.

Local fisherman Kodie Healy from Goleen failed to return home yesterday evening after he had gone out fishing alone.

He had been due to return to shore at 6pm.

The wreckage of a boat has since been discovered near the coastline in Dunmanus Bay.

Speaking this evening at Bantry Garda Station, Superintendent Declan O Sullivan said: “On behalf of all of the agencies involved in this search operation, I would ask for members of the public not to put their lives at risk by taking to the water around the search area, or by walking around the shoreline and cliff edges, in an attempt to assist us.

We understand that your assistance is well-intentioned, but you are putting yourself at risk in poor weather conditions.

“Some of the larger, well equipped local fishing vessels have been assisting us with our operation and we wish to thank them for their efforts thus far.

“Emergency services will indicate what assistance the public could provide if necessary”.

This morning, from first light, members of the Schull and Goleen Coastguard, the Castletownbere Lifeboat, Rescue 115 and the WB Yeats naval vessel have been spearheading a search of the area for the missing fisherman.

The search operation is due to resume at first light.