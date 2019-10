Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

One person has been treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at a halting site in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a domestic fire shortly after 9am this morning after reports of a mobile home on fire.

There were no serious injuries reported.

Two units of Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene near the west pier in Dun Laoghaire.

Garda enquiries into the fire are ongoing.