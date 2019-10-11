Battery storage unit in Kellistown approved for planning permission

A CONTROVERSIAL proposal for a battery storage facility has been granted planning permission. The 100MW installation at Kellistown was recently approved conditional planning permission by An Bord Pleanála. Engie Development Ireland is behind the proposal, which is the first of its kind for the county.

Householders in Kellistown and Rathoe had objected to the proposal, citing risk of fire and the toxic gases that could spew from the lithium-ion batteries that will be used.

William Rooney, who had appealed Carlow County County’s decision to grant permission to An Bord Pleanála, said: “We were not totally surprised by the decision; a couple more of these types of developments have been granted by An Bord Pleanála in the last year. We knew we were up against it. It’s disappointing.”

An Bord Pleanála’s inspector deemed that the battery storage facility would not “endanger public safety in a manner to require refusal of planning permission”. Both the environment section of Carlow County Council and the HSE had no objection with safety issues at the location.

Mr Rooney said his fears about the development had only grown stronger, with more examples of fires at battery storage centres coming to light. He said these battery storage centres were “slipping through the cracks”, with a lack of specific legislation and guidelines in place for An Bord Pleanála to assess a project.

“Every department is assuming another department is responsible for it. They are missing the bigger picture,” he said.

Mr Rooney added that in recent times there had been an increased national focus on grid security and renewable energy, which made the decision less surprising. “There are bigger powers at play than An Bord Pleanála,” he said.

Locals are now assessing their options, including the possibility of launching a judicial review. However, a judicial review could prove costly and locals are weighing up whether or not to challenge the decision.

A planning consultant is scrutinising the decision to determine if there is a strong claim that An Bord Pleanála erred in its decision. The Kellistown community are also sharing information with other groups around Ireland who face battery storage facilities in their areas.

Engie was unavailable for comme