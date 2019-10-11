Crafty kids get their just rewards

THE talent and creativity of Carlow youngsters were on display recently following the annual art and writing competitions, which were run in conjunction with Tullow Show. A staggering 1,500 entries were received in the art, handwriting, poetry and essay competitions, which were on display at the Tullow Show in August.

Some 80 awards were handed out recently at Tullow Community School among the four age categories in each competition, which was open to all primary school students.

The quality of the entries always impresses, said competition co-ordinator Clodagh Byrne, with the judges having a tough job choosing the winners. “There are really talented kids out there in terms of imagination and technique,” she said.

The entries form a large part of the show’s art tent.

“It’s lovely for children themselves to see their piece at the show; it’s great that their efforts are put on display,” said Clodagh. “The teachers and principals are always very supportive of the competition and go above and beyond. We would not have as many entries if they did not promote it.”

With such a deluge of entries, it takes a fair bit of work to sort through them, and Clodagh was ably assisted by her children Keelin and Sophie.

The health of the competition is heartening, as it has been running for the last 20 years and is co-sponsored by AIB and Tullow Show.

“So many children have phones and tablets these days, so it’s still nice to have this: an old-fashioned, vintage event on the written word and art,” concluded Clodagh.