  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí seek public’s help in locating missing 69-year-old Cork man

Gardaí seek public’s help in locating missing 69-year-old Cork man

Friday, October 11, 2019

Gardaí in Kanturk are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 69-year-old man.

Tadgh O’Riordan has been missing from Greenane, Kanturk in Co Cork since Wednesday, October 9.

He is described as being 5’7″ and of medium build with blue eyes.

Tadgh wears brown glasses with round frames and when last seen he was wearing a tan/brown jacket, navy/blue jumper with a white shirt, navy chino-type pants and black shoes.

He was also carrying a walking stick.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Kanturk garda station on 029 20680 or The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Scouting Ireland appoints new CEO

Friday, 11/10/19 - 9:00pm

‘Sticking plaster is not the answer’ to hospital waiting lists, says consultant association

Friday, 11/10/19 - 8:10pm

First-time buyers paying €173 more a month on mortgage compared to Eurozone average

Friday, 11/10/19 - 6:30pm