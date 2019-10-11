Law Society ‘appalled’ by students’ ‘highly offensive’ posts about female trainee solicitors

File photo of Blackhall Place

The Law Society says it’s appalled to learn of inappropriate comments posted on a private messaging group by some of its students.

An investigation has been launched into allegations of highly offensive messages posted in a WhatsApp group about female trainee solicitors.

The Law Society launched this investigation after “highly offensive” posts were circulated about female trainees at Blackhall Place.

It says it was “appalled” to learn that inappropriate comments may have been posted by a small group of students on WhatsApp.

It says it takes the allegations extremely seriously and, if they are proven to be true, disciplinary action will be taken.

Noeline Blackwell, Chief Executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, says it’s very concerning: “Especially about people that they knew, to treat them as objects to be humiliated and shamed, that is an extraordinary thing to say about some of the most privileged young people in our society.”

The Law Society has blocked Wi-Fi access to private messaging groups and says its counselling service has been providing supports to students.

Noeline Blackwell says people should be very careful about joining private messaging groups.

“If you’re invited to join those groups, say ‘no, I’m not going to’, because this behaviour is not acceptable in the 21st century,” she said.

The Director of Education at Blackhall has issued a warning to all students that trainees are subject to the same ethical rules and regulations as practicing solicitors.