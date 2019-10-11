  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man, 40s, hospitalised after teen rescues him from Roscommon river

Man, 40s, hospitalised after teen rescues him from Roscommon river

Friday, October 11, 2019

Boyle, Co Roscommon. Picture: Google Maps

A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital after a dramatic river rescue in Boyle, Co Roscommon this afternoon.

It is understood the alarm was raised at around lunchtime when the man is believed to have entered the water near the town centre.

Efforts were made to throw life rings to the man but these proved unsuccessful.

He was eventually rescued when a teenage boy waded into the water near the GAA club and pulled him to shore.

He was subsequently treated by emergency services before being transferred to hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Scouting Ireland appoints new CEO

Friday, 11/10/19 - 9:00pm

‘Sticking plaster is not the answer’ to hospital waiting lists, says consultant association

Friday, 11/10/19 - 8:10pm

Gardaí seek public’s help in locating missing 69-year-old Cork man

Friday, 11/10/19 - 7:00pm