Man arrested after cocaine seizure in Wicklow

Friday, October 11, 2019

Gardaí have seized €130,000 worth of cocaine and arrested a man in relation to drug-trafficking in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí were conducting an ongoing operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Bray town centre yesterday when they spotted a man in his 20s acting suspiciously.

When approached by officers, he fled but was quickly caught after a pursuit on foot.

Gardaí found a plastic bag under a parked car, which contained 1.8kg of cocaine.

The man was arrested for drug-trafficking and is detained in Bray Garda Station, where he can be held for up to 48 hours.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘Pay-out culture’ blamed as wall climbing centre restricts access to facilities

Friday, 11/10/19 - 4:00pm

Dog owner drives 2,000km to get pioneering cancer treatment for pet Cookie

Friday, 11/10/19 - 2:20pm

Law Society ‘appalled’ by students’ ‘highly offensive’ posts about female trainee solicitors

Friday, 11/10/19 - 1:30pm