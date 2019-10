Three people have been arrested in the North as part of an investigation into the theft of cash from an ATM.

Detectives investigating the robbery from an ATM at a business premises on Grosvenor Road in Belfast detained two men aged 49 and 51, and a woman aged 47 on suspicion of burglary.

The 51-year-old man has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

The other two people remain in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.