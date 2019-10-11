Town resembled an obstacle course on ‘Make Way Day’

WHEELIE bins, parked cars, bicycles … all challenges that threaten people with disabilities in their attempts to live a full and active life.

This was made abundantly clear recently as members of the steering group of County Carlow Universal Access Movement (CCUAM) took to the streets of Carlow town as part of the national ‘Make Way Day’ campaign. Joining CCUAM on the campaign were transition year students from Knockbeg College and mayor of Carlow Andrea Dalton..

‘Make Way Day’ is a public awareness campaign organised by the Disability Federation of Ireland’s (DFI), highlighting the obstacles that block the way of people with disabilities. Carlow County Council has passed a motion in support of the campaign.

“We need to draw attention to the challenges which persons with different disabilities have to face every day in their attempts to play a full role in our community,” said PJ Cleere from the Disability Federation of Ireland and a member of CCUAM, who led the group around town.

Two groups set off in opposite directions in Carlow town armed with the distinctive green ‘Make Way Day’ stickers. One was led by Gemma Willis, a member of CCUAM and a wheelchair user, while the other group was led by Noreen Carter, another member of CCUAM, who has a visual impairment.

Both groups encountered many obstacles along their routes, including wheelie bins, sandwich boards and bicycles tied to lampposts as well as cars parked on pedestrian crossings and footpaths, not to mention dog litter!

CCUAM was set up through the work of the Public Participation Network (PPN) and Carlow County Development Partnership CLG.