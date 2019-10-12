Involvement Centre hosts lively open day

THERE were lashings of tea and cakes when volunteers hosted an open day in the Involvement Centre at St Dympna’s Hospital, Carlow. The centre has an open-door policy and is a drop-in centre for people who are living with mental illnesses. It’s also run by volunteers with support from the mental health services.

It recently flung its doors open and invited members of the public to see what it’s all about when it hosted an open day.

“The open day was great because we got a good few visitors and everyone got to meet each other. The whole idea here is to promote positive mental health,” said Belinda Coyle, one of the co-ordinators.

The centre is open from Monday to Friday, when a whole range of activities take place on an ongoing basis. People can learn to play the bodhrán, take writing or art classes, do reiki, play chess or just hang out in one of the many quiet spaces around the large house.

In conjunction with the mental health services, the centre also hosts workshops in the Wellness Action Recovery Plan (WRAP), which can help combat anxiety, depression and other negative mental health conditions.

The centre is open from 10.30am to 1.30pm during weekdays, when people are invited to call in and check out the place. “It’s the yellow door, you can’t miss it!” smiled Belinda.

For more information, contact Belinda on 087 6341157.