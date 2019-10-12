Teenager Emma is shortlisted for Beat young hero award

  • Home >
Thursday, October 10, 2019

A 13-YEAR-OLD girl from Carlow town has just been nominated for an award in recognition of her outstanding compassion and generosity. Emma Hogan from Palatine has beautiful, glossy auburn locks, but she has twice cut her bum-length hair to donate it to the Rapunzel Foundation, a charity that makes wigs for children in cancer treatment.

“Two years ago, Emma had really, really long hair and when she heard about the work that Rapunzel do, she decided to donate her hair to them,” her mum Sarah told ***The Nationalist***.

She has since grown out her hair and donated a second 16-inch lock of tresses to the cause.

Emma Hogan has been selected as a Shine hero on Beat 102-103

As part of her nomination, Emma’s family said that she helps children who have lost their hair through chemotherapy from cancer and she wants them all to enjoy having hair again. “She’s going to keep on doing it. Emma said that as long as she can grow her hair, she’ll keep on donating it,” Sarah pointed out.

Her family nominated her for a Shine Hero award in a competition run by radio station Beat 102 and the Shona Project. Emma was nominated by her aunt Shauna Talbot, who described her as “selfless, kind and charitable”.

Emma will join four other young, inspirational girls from the southeast at the awards day this Friday, 11 October, in Waterford IT. Friday is International Day of the Girl, so the awards aim to recognise outstanding youngsters who are an inspiration to others.

By Elizabeth Lee
