The bubbly was flowing as Morrissey’s Medical Hall marked 25 years in business

“WE love all this fuss! We never have fuss!” a delighted Liz Morrissey told Around Carlow Town at a celebration to mark the 25th anniversary of Morrissey’s Medical Hall on Tullow Street.

Her parents Elsie and John bought the business lock, stock and barrel from Joe Foley, even though they had no experience in the pharmacy sector.

With a growing family, they reckoned that they needed a second income to supplement the family farm, so they decided to buy the chemist from Mr Foley. Elsie is a general nurse and midwife, so she figured that she could help out in the shop.

Luckily, Bernie Brophy, the incumbent pharmacist, decided to stay on and work for the Morrisseys until 2000.

“I reckoned that I could help John with my medical background and then Bernie taught me everything that she knew,” said Elsie. “She’s a remarkable woman.”

Bernie was a special guest of honour on the day of the celebration, so all the staff were delighted to meet the octogenarian once again.

There was pink (non-alcoholic) prosecco, tins of chocolates, a free raffle for a hamper of gorgeous treats and plenty of customers, old and new, at the celebration day.

“We have three generations of customers now,” Liz pointed out. All of the Morrissey siblings have worked in the shop at some stage or other, while Elsie’s sister Catherine Mulhall has been part of the company’s fabric almost since the beginning, 25 years ago.

Morrissey’s Medical Hall is right beside Dr Gerry Moran’s surgery and over the years the two families have built up a tight professional and personal relationship. Their end of Tullow Street features some of the town’s most venerable businesses, including a trio of pubs – Reddy’s, Racey Byrne’s and Teach Dolmain. The business community is tight around this neck of the woods and it’s telling that so many of them have survived recessions and thrived in boom times, along with all the trials and tribulations life can throw at them.

The medical hall has been extended over the years and stretches into the property next door, but there’s still a lovely, old-fashioned, gentle air about the place.

Heartbreakingly, the family patriarch John died suddenly in 2009, leaving behind a huge hole in his family’s lives. Liz, the business woman of the family, gave up a career in finance to return home to run the business. Not only did she keep the business above water when the Celtic Tiger sped away from Ireland, she has since re-opened the family’s chemist in Tullow, in partnership with her eldest brother Gary.

“I love the business side of things and used to ask Dad if I could tot up the numbers in the ledgers when I was younger!” she recalled.

The Morrissey siblings also include Grace, who’s a secondary school teacher, Catherine who’s a food writer, and Mark, who’s now in charge of the Carlow pharmacy.

His former career was as a professional golfer, and now, as a nutritionist, he’s fitting very nicely into the family business.

During the celebration day on Tullow Street, there was a notable absence. Alongside the glasses of bubbly and a beautiful bouquet of flowers was a copy of John’s obituary, as featured in The Nationalist back in 2009.

He left a legacy which they all live by today.

Elsie, Liz and Mark all cite his attitude to running the business: to show their customers kindness.

Elsie, who’s only just retired from the business, is also a strong believer in being nice to people. As a nurse, it’s in her nature to take care of people.

“John always said that if someone comes in through the door with a prescription in their hand, it means that either they’re sick or someone they have is sick, so be kind to them,” Elsie smiled again. “I believe that if you have kindness in you, you need someone to give it to.”

“I’ve always been taught to treat people with kindness,” said Mark. “The people who work here have kindness in them, too. We can help people, and if we can make them feel a little bit better, then that’s what it’s about. My dad always said a kind word goes a long way, and it does.”